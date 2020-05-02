Spill the tea, sis! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega took to Instagram on Saturday, May 1, to seemingly tease an upcoming tell-all about her relationship with long-distance boyfriend Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“I might be poor but I am [sic] raised to always tell the truth and be respectful of others! But I also know when enough is enough. Watch me as I speak the truth soon!” read a message she posted, featuring a photo of the 23-year-old Filipina and the name of her YouTube channel.

In her caption, she shared a very strong message seemingly aimed directly at Big Ed, 54. “Everything has a limit! I forgive all your insults to my personality. But when you make lies, it’s no longer humane,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#rose” and “#queen.”

It seems like Rose was promoting an upcoming video on her YouTube channel. At the time of publication, Rose had not published any new clips on the platform. But the tease on Instagram was enough to get fans talking in the comments. “Yes queen, speak the truth,” one fan wrote, adding a clapping hands emoji. “Yes queen, I’m glad you’re standing up for yourself,” another follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

Her post comes just one week after she dragged Big Ed in since-deleted Instagram Live, which is why fans are speculating that her upcoming video will be about the San Diego native.

“I want to say ‘Ed, how dare you?’ To make me embarrassed in front of [a] million people,” Rose said in a video clip reposted by blogger John Yates on April 23. “Please people don’t believe him. It’s fake. He [doesn’t] really care [about] me. He just [wants to be] famous that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny. [It’s] all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty [sic] and the word that came out mouth is [a] lie. It’s not at all true. He did not care [about] me and especially [about] my son. So please. You always embarrass me and [I] be always quiet but for now, I always talk about you. You are always [a] liar.”

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

Rose seemed to deny all of the claims Ed made about her throughout their story line on the hit TLC reality TV series — including his claim that Rose’s sister had reached out to him to ask him for money before he traveled to the Philippines to meet her and her family in person for the first time. Rose also seemed to be particularly upset about a scene that aired on national TV during the Sunday, April 26 episode, where Ed said her breath didn’t smell “pretty,” as he proceeded to gift her mouthwash, toothpaste and a toothbrush.

“He [wants to be famous, he [does] not love me. He [does] not care [about] me. He always [embarrasses] me and I always be quiet,” she continued. “But I feel hurt for now. I want to say, ‘I feel hurt for now.’ Please don’t believe Ed. It’s not always true what he said. Thank you.”