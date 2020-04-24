Rushing to her defense. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Ricky Reyes is calling out Ed Brown (a.k.a. Big Ed) for the way he treats Rosemarie “Rose” Vega in the upcoming episode, airing Sunday, April 26. The TV personality took to Twitter with a statement about the scene where Ed offers Rose a toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash because her “breath is not pretty” and voices concerns over her dental hygiene.

“Big Ed, this s–t ain’t funny. You just disrespected a woman who already allowed you to film her home and you showed NO class, knowing that it would be shown on TV and now you still proceed to embarrass her by giving her mouth cleaning products while you know it would be filmed,” Ricky wrote in a now-deleted message captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates.

“Couldn’t you show some balls and tell TLC to go f–k [themselves] with their ideas and stand by your woman, or perhaps even worse, this is what you wanted [angry emoji],” the reality star concluded.

Fans have been sounding off about the cringeworthy scene, especially after some people watched the first hour of the upcoming episode available on the TLC app.

“One of the first things I noticed even at the airport, you know, was her breath, but I didn’t know how to bring it up,” Ed, 54, says in the confessional. “And I don’t think she realizes it, but I do.”

“It goes to your heart. You could get sick,” Ed tells Rose, saying he’s addressing it only because he wants her to be in good health and “cares” about her. “This is from my stomach. Not my teeth, I have an ulcer you know,” Rose replies, before venting about how deeply upset his remarks made her.

On April 23, Rose blasted Ed in a now-deleted Instagram Live video, claiming he’s been spreading “lies” and “embarrassed” her in front of millions of people.

“[Ed] doesn’t really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that,” the 23-year-old said. Rose also shut down speculation she’s used him for his money, claiming “he did not even give me a penny.”

Ed and Rose have been one of the most talked about couples of season 4, especially with their awkward moments and 30-year age gap. The duo sparked a romance online and he later booked a flight to the Philippines to meet Rose and her 4-year-old son, Prince.

While sharing an update on April 19, Ed didn’t exactly reveal the status of their relationship, but he did say “I’m very, very happy” during his interview with Entertainment Tonight.

We’ll have to see how it all plays out this season.