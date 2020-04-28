Courtesy of Rose Vega/Instagram

Staying positive! 90 Day Fiancé star Rosemarie Vega is doing her best to see the bright side of things after slamming Ed Brown, a.k.a. “Big Ed,” in a since-deleted Instagram Live. On Monday, April 27, that meant calling out the haters by reminding herself sending love to others is the only way to go.

“Remember, if people talk about you behind your back, it only means you are two steps ahead of them,” Rose, 23, wrote. “Be happy for them and always think positive. God has [a] great plan for me. Not now, but soon.”

The post comes less than a week after she took aim at Ed, 54, as she claimed he “doesn’t really care” about her and only “wants to be famous.” Insisting he “did not even give [her] a penny” on April 23, she seemingly responded to accusations she was only using him for his money. However, the negativity doesn’t appear to have made her feel any better. Ever since 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates caught the Filipina star calling out her boyfriend from the TLC show, she’s done her best to focus on good vibes only.

On April 26, that meant reminding her followers to keep their heads up. “Good [evening], everyone!! I hope [you are] doing safe [in] this quarantine,” she wrote with a smiley face emoji. “Think positive. God bless you all.” Since then, she’s made a habit of sharing “funny” dance videos, sweet photos with her family members and posts encouraging everyone to “be happy.”

But while Rose is doing her best to stay above the drama, her fellow franchise stars are happy to have her back. While speaking exclusively with In Touch, former Happily Ever After star Danielle Jbali called out Big Ed’s inappropriate actions. “At first, I liked [him],” she explained. “But the more I get to see him … Him telling her what to do, like shave her legs — No.”

Before the 90 Days alum Ricky Reyes also stepped up to the plate, claiming Ed was being disrespectful toward his girlfriend during a scene in the April 26 episode where he told Rose her breath didn’t smell “pretty,” then gifted her mouthwash, toothpaste and a toothbrush. “This s–t ain’t funny. … You showed NO class,” he wrote. “Knowing that it would be shown on TV, … you still [proceeded] to embarrass her by giving her mouth cleaning products while you know it would be filmed.”