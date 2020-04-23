Not holding back. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie “Rose” Vega slammed Ed Brown (a.k.a. Big Ed) for his “lies,” claiming he “embarrassed” her and just wants the spotlight in a now-deleted Instagram Live video.

“How dare you,” the TV personality told Ed in the clip captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on Thursday, April 23, venting about how Ed demeaned her in front of millions of people.

“[Ed] doesn’t really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that … He did not even give me a penny,” she added, claiming the 54-year-old star is spreading “lies.” Ed’s family previously expressed their fears that his new girlfriend could be using him for money, gifts and a green card.

Courtesy of Ed Brown/Instagram

Rose, 23, said Ed doesn’t “love” her or truly take into consideration how much strife he’s caused her. “I feel hurt for now,” she admitted.

After seeing the video on Twitter, several fans reacted to the shocking drama going on. “I guess they didn’t get married,” one person replied to the clip. “Glad Rose is speaking up,” another wrote. “What he does to her in the upcoming episode is so humiliating! I hope she is truly through with him,” a third chimed in, seemingly referencing a teaser clip that’s going viral.

On the upcoming episode airing Sunday, April 26, Ed brings her a toothbrush, mouthwash and toothpaste, suggesting she uses it because her “breath is not pretty.” When she looks surprised by his request, the TLC star says he’s only asking over concern for her health. “It goes to your heart. You could get sick,” Ed claims.

Rose fires back and says she always practices good dental hygiene. “This is from my stomach. Not my teeth, I have an ulcer you know,” she says in response. “Now that you tell me, I understand,” he adds. “From my heart, I care about you.” The awkward conversation clearly upset Rose as she says she could “punch” him and was so “insulted.”

Courtesy of Rose/Instagram

This incident comes after he made headlines for telling Rose she should shave her legs. “I woke up Sunday morning and it wasn’t a good morning because all of the haters came out,” Ed told Us Weekly about the backlash.

“I had asked Rose if she would shave her legs, and people were really upset about that. And I was having a conversation with my daughter Tiffany, and she’s like, ‘Dad, look, that’s completely normal. I live in San Diego. Everybody goes to the beach, people laser their legs’ … So it wasn’t something that I was really used to.”

Rose and Ed’s relationship status remains unknown, but her now-deleted Instagram Live certainly hints they parted ways.

In Touch has reached out to Ed for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.