All good! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega took to Instagram spread some positivity with fans amid her drama with boyfriend Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“Good [Evening] everyone!! I hope [you are] doing safe [in] this quarantine [smiley face emoji]. Think positive. God bless you all [heart emoji],” Rose, 23, wrote in the caption of a cute selfie featuring her young son, Prince, which she posted on Sunday, April 26.

Earlier that day, she shared another uplifting message. “Good Morning [heart emoji] Everyone [rose emoji]. Always think positive no matter what [heart emoji],” she captioned a black and white selfie.

It seemed like the Phillippines native is in good spirits after she slammed Big Ed in a now-deleted Instagram Live video on Thursday, April 23. “I want to say ‘Ed, how dare you?’ To make me embarrassed in front of [a] million people,” Rose said, directly addressing the San Diego native in a video clip reposted by blogger John Yates. “Please people don’t believe him. It’s fake. He [doesn’t] really care [about] me. He just [wants to be] famous that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny. [It’s] all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty [sic] and the word that came out mouth is [a] lie. It’s not at all true. He did not care [about] me and especially [about] my son. So please. You always embarrass me and [I] be always quiet but for now, I always talk about you. You are always [a] liar.”

She also denied Ed’s claims that her sister reached out to him and asked him for money. “He [wants to be famous, he [does] not love me. He [does] not care [about] me. He always [embarrasses] me and I always be quiet,” she continued. “But I feel hurt for now. I want to say, ‘I feel hurt for now.’ Please don’t believe Ed. It’s not always true what he said. Thank you.”

Rose’s comments seemed to be in direct response to a scene that is set to air in the upcoming episode of the hit TLC reality TV series that was revealed as a clip on social media. In the scene, Ed gives Rose mouthwash, toothpaste and a toothbrush and told her her breath does not smell “pretty.”

“Do you know that my concern is your health? Because if you get disease in your mouth, it goes to your heart. You can get sick,” the 54-year-old told Rose. Rose explains her bad breath is because of an ulcer, and that she always brushes her teeth. “So now you tell me, I understand. From my heart, I care about you,” Ed responded.

But Rose was not happy with Ed. As she walked away to the bathroom, Ed said, “I love you.” She responded in her language, Tagalog, “You’re ugly.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.