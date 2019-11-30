Get it, girl! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to show off her incredible weight loss. The TLC star, 26, posed for two mirror selfies to flaunt her flat tummy in a bra, black leggings and a red hooded sweatshirt.

While Nicole admitted she has “struggled to stay consistent with health kicks in the past,” she’s been able to stay on track in recent weeks. It’s been nearly a year since Nicole started her weight loss journey, and in October 2018, she revealed she lost 10 pounds by making some lifestyle changes. But for Nicole, her progress has been slow and steady because her endgame is just to be healthy overall.

“I really just want to be comfortable in my own skin,” Nicole told In Touch exclusively at the time.

She also explained how she keeps herself motivated, and her long-distance love, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) is a big help. “I fill my Instagram with fitness accounts like @fatgirlfedup and @myadventuretofit to help stay motivated! Also, my fiancé, Azan is a great motivator, always letting me know he supports me in my journey and keeps the encouraging words coming,” she added.

The mom of one also explained that she is taking the steps towards leading a healthy lifestyle for her daughter, May. “Overall, I want to be healthy and live a better lifestyle for me and for my daughter May,” she said. “I want her to grow up with this healthy lifestyle and learn good things from me and Azan.”

Back in September, Nicole revealed she and Azan would not be returning for another season of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. But just because they aren’t coming back to TV doesn’t mean their relationship is on the rocks, and Nicole confirmed she and Azan are still together despite the fact that she is still living in Florida while he still lives in Morocco.

“We have no official plans to get married right now but we are happily engaged and waiting for the right moment to tie the knot,” she told In Touch. “Every couple has their arguments/disagreements and being long distance isn’t easy either. We are happy and truly stronger [than] ever in our relationship.”