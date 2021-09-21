90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva hinted that she won’t be heading down the aisle anytime soon after her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist.

While reflecting on her past marriage before her union with Mike, the season 6 star shared a message about following her heart on Tuesday, September 21.

“It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding,” Natalie, 37, captioned a throwback photo captured on the day she tied the knot over a decade ago, revealing the tough life lessons she has learned since then. “I’m very young, naive and happy [in] this picture.”

Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Years after calling it quits with her first husband, she later married her long-distance love, Mike, in front of TLC cameras. In Touch confirmed the couple tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

Viewers first met the pair on the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé during season 7, where they documented Mike’s last trip to visit Natalie in Kyiv while awaiting the K-1 visa process.

“If someone told me that in 10 years, I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard — because I would not believe it. #dontbelievemejustwatch #omggirls #storyofmylife #imdonetrying,” Natalie wrote in her new caption, adding hashtags about her fizzled romances.

In June, the reality star seemingly spoke out about her split from Mike, 36, three months after his Uncle Beau Lawrence exclusively told In Touch the pair had separated following less than a year of marriage. She appeared to address their status in a cryptic Instagram post titled, “Sunsets Are Not Promised For Two.”

“I am romantic and a dreamer,” Natalie wrote at the time. “I believe that you need to be with a person exactly as long as you love — as soon as you understand that he annoys you, it is better to part friends and end the relationship. Which I did.”

Her message talked about moving on “abruptly” from a connection that didn’t work out, noting, “When I left for nowhere, I didn’t really think about what society and family would say. I just understood it was impossible for me to be there, and the love that lifted me yesterday is destroying me today.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Mike/Instagram

After revealing the couple parted ways romantically, Uncle Beau told In Touch that he and Mike were also making the most of single life while Natalie appears to have spent time in Florida in recent months.

“Mikey and I are having fun again now that I’m single too,” Uncle Beau said in May. “That’s right, well there’s more fish in the sea.”

Natalie and Mike later confirmed their breakup on the tell-all that aired in August, and they ended the storyline from Happily Ever After? season 6 with Mike claiming that he would be filing for divorce. However, as of September 21, no divorce has been filed according to online records.