90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Abdelhamed may be “deported” following his split from estranged wife Yvette “Yve” Arellano, her lawyer tells In Touch exclusively.

“With a fraud case instead of suing him personally, USCIS will go after him. What will probably happen is that he will be denied,” her lawyer, Kathleen Martinez, tells In Touch of Abdelhamed’s potential immigration status in the future. “And if he tries to get another marriage-based green card, it will be very difficult. He will basically have zero credibility. And may even be deported. It could take a few years, but fighting it once USCIS is aware of immigration fraud is nearly impossible.”

The New Mexico native’s attorney also notes there’s a possibility he may be “blacklisted” from future entry into the United States.

Arellano and her team previously accused her estranged husband of “committing immigration fraud,” her rep Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch exclusively on Tuesday, August 23. In Touch exclusively confirmed on August 22 that the former TLC couple split after less than one year of marriage.

“It is up to the government if they want to pursue anything in court,” Martinez adds. “But if they suspect him of fraud, they have every discretion to put him into removal proceedings and deport him.”

Abdelhamed did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Martinez’s claims.

On August 15, the mom of one was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member after Abdelhamed accused his ex of attacking him for his phone in the police report he filed.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Enchinton told In Touch the next day. “They specifically discussed a U visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U visa “is set aside of victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The news of Arellano’s domestic violence charges came one day following part 2 of the explosive season 9 tell-all where the Egypt native came clean about having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman.

“I met a girl online,” he recalled in his solo confessional. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger. Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

Discovery+

TLC showed the text messages during Abdelhamed’s scene, one of which appeared to be a message from him to another woman that read, “I would just keep you in bed for days,” which was followed by a second text that read, “Just kidding lol [sic],” seemingly from the 90 Day Fiancé alum. In another message that appeared to be from Abdelhamed, he wrote, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”