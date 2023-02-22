90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik is focused on a “lifestyle change” following the birth of her daughter Ariel Raya.

“An appreciation post to me — because I’m allowed to!” the TLC personality captioned a February 2023 Instagram post. “And to anyone else out there who is worried about showing themselves some love publicly — DO IT! Show yourself some love proudly! Hard work pays off and I can’t believe this week I’m 5 months postpartum!”

The now-mom-of-three has been candid with her weight loss journey, telling her social media followers she’s changed “the way” she “thinks about food.”

“And so many of you are so quick to say, ‘OMG she’s doing this, she’s doing that,’” Loren shared via her Instagram Stories that month. “That’s how I’ve been losing the weight, by making shifts in the way I eat.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed baby No. 3 on September 6, 2022.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined,” the Israel native gushed via social media, shortly after the moment he learned he welcomed his first daughter. “Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive.”

Loren and Alexei first announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in a joint Instagram post in May 2022, just nine months after welcoming son Asher in August 2021. “Happy Early Mother’s Day. We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren wrote below a picture of the happy brood, in which the expectant mom proudly displayed her bump. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!”

Apart from Ariel and Asher — the Florida residents are also parents to their son Shai, who was born in April 2020.

Following the baby exciting news, the 90 Day Fiancé couple exclusively told In Touch that baby No. 3 was the “last one” while on the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet in June 2022.

“We’re done,” Loren said. “I’m done.” Meanwhile, Alexei revealed he was feeling “scared” about going from two under two to three under three.

The couple later got candid on their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days about the conception of baby No. 3.

“So, there’s a rumor that you can’t get pregnant when you’re breastfeeding, and I believed it,” the New York native explained on the December 2022 season premiere. “But there’s a big public service announcement. It’s not true.”

While Alexei joked that his wife “convinced him” that it was a fact, he added, “But no. You get pregnant very easily.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik’s weight loss transformation.