Three and done? Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, exclusively revealed to In Touch how they’re feeling as they are expecting baby No. 3 together — and whether they would want to have more children in the future.

“More scared!” Loren, 33, exclusively told In Touch at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet on Thursday, June 2, after Alexei, 33, revealed he is also feeling “scared” about going from two under two to three under three.

The New York native continued, “And we don’t know the gender. We’re not finding out. Because this is the last one. We’re done. I’m done.”

The couple stepped out for a red carpet date night for the awards show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, because they were nominated for the Best Reality TV Romance award. The couple’s TLC spinoff, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, earned them a spot alongside fellow nominees Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark (MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies), Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise), Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules) and Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta).

Loren and the Ukraine native made their reality TV debut on season 3 of TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met during a Birthright Israel program trip. Their relationship started as a fling but they quickly fell in love and continued to share their journey on various spinoffs: from their K-1 visa journey and American wedding, to their second wedding in Israel, to starting their family. They share two children together: son Shai, 2, and son Asher, 22 months. In January, they returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with the season premiere of their own show, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days.

In May, the couple surprised fans when they announced they were expecting their third child together. “Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren captioned a maternity photo with Alexei, Shai and Asher via Instagram at the time. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days.”

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

During season 1 of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple revealed their plans to buy a house and move away from Loren’s family in Miami, Florida. At the time, the were considering a move to the Carolinas. However, those plans seem to have changed now that baby No. 3 is on the way.

“Yeah, maybe not,” Alexei told In Touch about whether a move to South Carolina was still on the table. “Maybe not Carolina. But definitely out of Miami,” Loren added.

She said that the couple have “a few” other locations “in mind” for their big move. “We’ll review soon,” Alexei explained.

“You’ll just have to tune in,” Loren teased. “Season 2, we’re working on.”

The MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted airs on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV.