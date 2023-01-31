Making moves? 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik have listed their Hallandale, Florida, condo amid speculation the couple is moving to Israel, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The season 3 couple’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is currently on the market for $575,000 and was listed by Loren’s mom, Marlene Goldstone, in October 2022.

The 1,430 square feet property sits on the 9th floor, is completely renovated and features a plush wrap-around balcony, offering coastal views from almost every room in the house.

Along with upgraded appliances, the housing complex features a tennis court, gym and a relaxing pool right alongside an intracoastal waterway.

Loren, 34, and her mother bumped heads during season 2 of the couple’s spinoff show Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, when she first heard the news that the couple was considering moving to Israel.

“Alexei and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren said during a joint confessional during a December 2022 episode. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

While Loren’s parents immediately rejected the idea, her father, Bryan Goldstone, expressed his concerns over custody if the couple split.

“I think you should know the custody laws in Israel. Israel is a very modern country,” Bryan said during a January 2023 episode. “It’s also a Middle Eastern country with archaic laws and things, and who would have the right to those children? You have to find out, would you even be allowed to take the children back out of the county? Cause that’s a real possibility in the Mideast.”

A legal expert exclusively told In Touch that same month that a move to Israel “would not be advisable” for Loren due to the country’s “difficult” custody laws. “If Loren and Alexei would happen to get divorced there, Loren is using their laws and system so they will use Israel’s custody laws,” Kathleen Martinez, repped by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, explained. “Divorcing there and going through custody proceedings would not be advisable if she were my client.”

After Loren and Alexei traveled to Israel alongside their kids and Loren’s parents, the TLC couple told both of their parents that they were considering moving — leading to a blowout fight between Loren and Marlene.

“You really underestimate me as a person. You said to them, ‘I don’t think she’s capable of living here,’” Loren tearfully told her mom. “You also say I don’t have a backbone. You basically think I’m a doormat.”

As of January 2023, In Touch can confirm the couple is still currently residing in Florida.

Reps for Loren and Alexei did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.