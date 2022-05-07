The countdown is on! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expanding their sweet family as Loren is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3. But when is her due date? Their third child will arrive sooner than fans think!

“We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren, 33, wrote in an early Mother’s Day post shared via Instagram on Friday, May 6. “We can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

The mother of two made the announcement alongside a sweet family photo as she showed off her bare baby bump with husband Alexei, 33, and their two sons, Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months.

“Life will be crazy with 3 under 3,” the TLC star added.

As for Loren’s husband, the Ukraine native shared a post of his own saying, “Here we go again!”

The couple confirmed their pregnancy in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that same day saying, “This was quite a shock to say the least.”

“And while we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited,” Loren added. “We aren’t going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle. We can’t wait to meet Baby B this fall!”

“Omg I am so excited and scared at the same time. Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke,” Alexei said. He then joked, “My dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality.”

The New York City native and Alexei were first introduced to TLC viewers during the third season of 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met when she traveled to Israel on a Birthright trip. They fell in love when he served as the medic for the getaway. The couple’s story continued to unfold in front of the cameras as they returned for several seasons of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In January 2022, they landed their own spinoff series, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Though this will be her third child, Loren has previously spoken out about the difficulties of pregnancy. She has been vocal about her battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her first son, as well as the traumatic birth of her second son – who was delivered 6 weeks premature via C-section and spent time in the NICU.

“Men tend to think that pregnancy is just, ‘Oh carrying a baby, it’s beautiful blah blah blah,’” she said in a March 2022 episode of The Doctors. “It’s not easy. Not everybody enjoys it and the unexpected happens.”