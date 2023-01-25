90 Day Fiancé alums Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and Alexei Brovarnik are officially a family of five with the arrival of baby No. 3, their daughter Ariel Raya!

The couple — who already share two sons, Shai Josef Brovarnik and Asher Noah — opted this time to be surprised with the gender until the newborn’s September 2022 birth.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined,” Alexei gushed about his wife at the time. “Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive.”

The couple first announced they were expecting their third child in a joint Instagram post in May 2022.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day. We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” Loren wrote below a picture of the happy brood, where the reality TV personality proudly displayed her belly bump. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!”

Shortly after revealing the exciting news, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums exclusively told In Touch that they expected their third child to be their “last one.”

“We don’t know the gender,” Alexei revealed in June 2022 while talking about fears of going from a parent of two to three. “We’re not finding out. Because this is the last one. We’re done. I’m done.”

Alexei and Loren made their debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted in 2015. After tying the knot in September 2015, the couple welcomed their first son in April 2020 and his brother 16 months later in August 2021.

The long-time TLC couple has continued to tell their story in their own spinoff series, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The second season, which premiered on TLC in January 2023, documented the couple as they considered a move to Isreal and Loren’s pregnancy with baby No. 3.

Keep scrolling to see 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s daughter Ariel Raya’s baby album.