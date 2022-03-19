Girls just wanna have fun! 90 Day Fiancé stars Stephanie Matto and Larissa Dos Santos Lima linked up for a wild evening out in Las Vegas together on Friday, March 18.

Larissa, 34, and Stephanie, 31, were dressed to the nines for their girls’ night. The Brazilian beauty wore a lime green, knee-length bodycon dress featuring a spaghetti strap halter top. She paired the look with clear, block-heeled sandals and wore her signature long, black hair down in a sleek, straight style.

Stephanie looked ready for spring in monochromatic lavender look, featuring a two-piece bralette and above-the-knee pencil skirt combo underneath a matching sheer, one-shouldered sleeve overlay. The New York resident paired her outfit with nude studded pointed-toe heels and wore her dirty blonde hair up in a bun with two front middle-parted pieces framing her face.

The ladies have a lot in common. Not only have they both starred on various spinoffs in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but they also work as adult content creators.

Larissa made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 6 with ex-husband Colt Johnson. The former couple shared the 90 days leading up to their June 2018 wedding but by the time they returned for season 5 of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, their marriage was already on the rocks. Colt, 36, filed for divorce in January 2019 and it was finalized that April. However, Larissa announced her departure from the franchise in September 2020. She moved on with Eric Nichols and they dated on-and-off but remain friends after their November 2020 split.

Stephanie joined the franchise on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, she had been dating ex-girlfriend Erika Owens long-distance after meeting online. They became the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple and they shared their first in-person meeting on the show. While they initially hit it off, things took a turn and they started to experiences issues and fights as they struggled with trust and communication issues. Their dramatic split played out on their season.

The YouTuber returned for season 2 of discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life and she documented her journey back onto the dating scene after her breakup from Erika, 27. While Stephanie did not find love during her season, she confirmed she was in a relationship with French mystery man on the tell-all.

Larissa and Stephanie were both content creators on OnlyFans, and the Connecticut native even tapped the brunette bombshell to join her as she launched her NSFW platform, Unfiltrd, in August 2021. As they seem to have enjoyed a friendship over social media, it was only a matter of time until they met up in person.

Keep scrolling below for more photos of Stephanie and Larissa’s fun girls’ night out in Las Vegas!