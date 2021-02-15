Spoiler alert! 90 Day Fiancé stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs teased big news as Julia took a pregnancy test in a teaser for the upcoming episode. In Touch has exclusively learned that the test turned out to be negative because Julia is not pregnant and is not expecting baby No. 1 with Brandon.

In the teaser for the February 20 episode, Julia, 26, was seen dipping a pregnancy test in a plastic cup. “Two lines is pregnant or not?” she asked Brandon, 27. “I worry like, parents start more control after this situation,” Julia said in her confessional.

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

“We took a test today,” Brandon told his mother, Betty Gibbs, in a separate clip. “No,” Betty said. “No, no. You’re kidding me,” she added while Brandon’s dad, Ron Gibbs, looked shocked.

The couple’s pregnancy scare comes shortly after Julia arrived in the United States from her native country of Russia. They met after Brandon’s friend was traveling abroad and met Julia at a nightclub. The friend FaceTimed Brandon to introduce him to Julia, and they quickly hit it off. Brandon traveled to Julia’s country to meet in person for the first time, and after only several months of dating, he proposed to her in Iceland. They immediately started the K-1 visa process for Julia.

Because Brandon was funding the couple’s trips while they were long-distance, he acquired $10,000 in debt. Brandon’s parents agreed to allow him and Julia to live in their house rent-free so Brandon could save money while working in pest control. Brandon and Julia had to abide by Betty and Ron’s rules while living under their roof, which included not sleeping in the same bedroom until they were married and an arrangement for Julia to help with the family farm chores.

While laying down their rules, Betty insisted that they did not want Brandon and Julia to get pregnant right away, especially because Julia was not taking any form of birth control. Betty and Ron felt the best way to prevent a pregnancy that the couple was not ready for was to keep them in separate bedrooms.

After nearly one month of living on the family’s farm and abiding by their rules, Julia was fed up and gave Brandon an ultimatum: either they move off the farm and into their own place or she goes back to Russia. Brandon told his parents and they didn’t think it was a good idea for them to be on their own yet, so they agreed to compromise and allow Brandon and Julia to sleep in the same bedroom together.

It seems fans will have to tune in to find out more about Brandon and Julia’s pregnancy scare!