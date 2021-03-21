Did they make it down the aisle? 90 Day Fiancé season 8 stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina faced issue after issue in their relationship following her arrival in America from Russia as they hoped to complete their K-1 visa journey. But their differing views on their wedding ceremony — and Brandon’s apparent lack of enthusiasm in the planning process — posed an even bigger problem between the couple. So, do Brandon and Julia end up getting married after all? Keep reading below for spoilers!

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

While it’s yet to be confirmed, one major clue surfaced online that seems to hint that the couple did actually tie the knot. According to a January post on reddit, a photo of the Dinwiddie, Virginia native and Julia was tagged via Facebook by a family friend. In the picture, the couple appeared to be celebrating New Year’s Eve 2021 as they posed in a kitchen with two of Brandon’s family members and smiled for the camera with a NYE-themed filter. The pair seemed to be as in love as ever, which seemingly proves two things: 1) they are still together, at least as of New Year’s Eve, and 2) they must be married.

Since Julia appears to still be living in America with Brandon, it can be assumed they wed within the allotted 90-day timeframe given to K-1 visa applicants. Under the K-1 visa, foreigners are allowed to legally enter the United States as the fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen under the condition the couple weds within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival. If the couple does not get married, the foreigner will have to return to their native county. If the couple does get married, the American citizen will then be able to file for an adjustment of status for their foreign spouse, which is the start of the green card process — a.k.a. lawful permanent resident status.

Another clue that hinted at Brandon and Julia’s relationship status surfaced in February. According to a picture that was taken by the redditor’s significant other, Brandon and Julia were spotted together at the airport in nearby Richmond, Virginia.

That same month, rumors started swirling about the entire season 8 cast filming the tell-all together in Los Angeles because several of them had shared photos of themselves in L.A. on social media. It looks like the photo captured Brandon and Julia while they were traveling back home from the West Coast at the time.