Getting in the spirit. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee dressed up as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween and some eagle-eyed fans took notice that his estranged wife, Deavan Clegg, has the very same character tattooed on her arm.

“Happy Halloween,” the season 2 star, 31, wrote next to his new Instagram selfie on Friday, October 30, showing him with unkempt hair, face makeup and a similar ensemble to the one worn by actor Johnny Depp in the 1990 film.

Courtesy Jihoon Lee/Instagram

Some of Jihoon’s followers perceived it as a nod to his ex, 23, amid their divorce. “When you can’t be with your wife so you become one of her tattoos,” one social media user commented. “As soon as I saw the pic I wondered if it was intended as some subliminal message to Deavan lol,” another pondered about his costume.

A few rushed to the TLC star’s defense and said it wasn’t a big deal, adding that he might also be a big fan of the romance-fantasy flick. “Let’s say he wants his wife back, how’s that a bad thing? She left him, he never wanted to break it off. That’s HIS WIFE and the mother of his SON,” a third pointed out.

Deavan has several visible tattoos, including Edward Scissorhands on her bicep, a lady on her forearm, a quote on her ribs and two large and intricate designs on her thighs. The TV personality previously shut down naysayers of her ink while sharing a sultry snap in February. “This photo is dedicated to the people who hate my tattoos. Love you cheers,” the mother of two wrote in her caption.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Jihoon and Deavan are still going through divorce proceedings at this time. The exes announced their split in April after nearly one year of marriage and she has since publicly moved on with new boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

Deavan is now back living in the United States while Jihoon remains in South Korea, so they are learning to navigate a long-distance coparenting arrangement with their son, Taeyang. The brunette beauty also has a 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship.

A few days ago, Jihoon revealed the toys and clothes he bought for their 18-month-old son to send to Taeyang in America and discussed the strife he has felt amid their breakup. “I pretend to be fine on the outside, but I live with heartbreaking pain every day,” he wrote on social media. “Is there a bigger, bad filial piety than this? I feel like I’ve sinned to death. But thanks to many people who support me, I am always working hard.”