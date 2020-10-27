90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee revealed the toys and clothes he bought for his son, Taeyang, to send to the 18-month-old in America amid his divorce from estranged wife, Deavan Clegg.

“I regularly send the goods to my son through my friend in America,” Jihoon, 31, captioned a photo showing off tons of gifts for his boy via his Instagram Story on Monday, October 26. The package included about five boxes of toy cars and trucks, several athleisurewear hoodies, sweatpants and trendy button-up shirts for the toddler.

Courtesy of @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

The South Korea native continued in the second slide, “Sending clothes and toys to my son! For those that say I don’t care for my son, I send things to him and make sure he has the items he needs. Even if she won’t tell me his size or send me their current address, I still make sure he has some things even if the items are too big.”

Jihoon and Deavan, 23, split in April after nearly one year of marriage. At the time, the Utah native was living in South Korea with Jihoon, their son Taeyang, and daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. Following their breakup, Deavan moved back to the United States with Taeyang and Drascilla, 5, and subsequently filed for divorce.

It seems fans reached out with messages of support for Jihoon as he navigates a long-distance coparenting relationship with Deavan. “I pretend to be fine on the outside, but I live with heartbreaking pain every day. Also my parents can’t sleep at night. Is there a bigger, bad filial piety than this? I feel like I’ve sinned to death. But thanks to many people who support me, I am always working hard,” Jihoon wrote in a third slide. “I’ll try harder. Thank you all for your concern.”

The model took to her own Instagram Story to respond to Jihoon’s claims about not giving him her current address in America or telling him their son’s size in clothing. “He is well aware that sizes for babies go off the age of the child,” Deavan claimed. “The reason we have not shared our new address is because we had to relocate twice for safety reasons due to him giving out our address to random people we have never met.”