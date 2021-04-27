’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Reveal COVID Diagnosis While Living Together in India

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh informed fans they tested positive for COVID-19 while living in India.

“Thank you all for praying for us,” the TLC couple wrote in a statement via his Instagram account on Tuesday, April 27, sharing the news of their well-being three months after they gave an update regarding her visa status.

Courtesy Sumit Singh/Instagram

“Thank you all for hoping [the] best for us and for wishing us good health and [to] stay safe,” Jenny, 62, and Sumit, 33, continued. “We are doing OK and hoping to recover asap. Love you all.”

Jenny has been staying in Sumit’s native country for over a year now and she revealed the coronavirus outbreak had a big impact on her living situation while appearing on 90 Day Bares All in January 2021.

“When the pandemic hit, they shut the borders, then no flights in, no flights out. So, I just apply for an extension every month. So, that’s the way I’ve been doing it, every month, new extension,” the Palm Springs, California, native said on the discovery+ spinoff. “My [travel] visa can expire and if they don’t want to extend it, that’s when I’m probably going to have to leave the country.”

Jenny said she and Sumit were still hopeful about getting married, despite the countless hardships and opposition they faced from others on their road to the altar.

Fans saw some of Jenny and Sumit’s relationship struggles finally get resolved as others intensified in season 2 of The Other Way. After his divorce was granted, Sumit fought to have his parents approve of his romance with Jenny, but they refused because of the couple’s 30-year age difference.

Courtesy Sumit Singh/Instagram

“Just let your son be happy,” Jenny told producers as the drama reached a boiling point last season. “It’s not the end of the world. It’s ridiculous. There’s way worse things in life than this.”

Jenny also told his mother, Sahna, that she wasn’t going to walk away from her relationship with Sumit, saying, “Age doesn’t matter. We love each other. I love your son. I’m not leaving him alone.”

Sumit and Jenny, who first appeared in season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together based on their social media updates. In April 2021, she shared a photo of them and captioned the selfie, “Our love is way stronger than you think.”