Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales Cuellar pregnant with baby No. 3?

The Colombian beauty mysteriously uploaded an ultrasound via her Instagram Story with the caption “five months” translated from Spanish on Saturday, May 21. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ximena’s possible pregnancy.

Ximena made her TLC debut with New York native Mike Berk in December 2021 during season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Mike previously said they met via a dating app, but the truth came out later in the season when it was revealed he met her while she was working as a webcam girl on adult entertainment sites.

The pair dated long distance for about a year until he made the trip to visit her in her hometown of Pereira, Colombia. While the two had a laundry list of issues, Ximena — who is a single mother of two young sons — teased a big secret.

“I know that Mike wants a child, but I can’t have more kids. I suffered a lot with my two deliveries because to have a child by Caesarean [section] is the worst pain a mother could go through,” Ximena explained to producers in a January 2022 episode. “So, I decided to get operated and they cut my tubes and burned them, so that I definitely couldn’t have more kids.”

During the tell-all, which was filmed that same month, Ximena and Mike planned a trip to work on their connection in Cartagena, Colombia, but it seems their reunion didn’t last long.

Rumors first swirled that Ximena had a new boyfriend after she seemingly posted and deleted a video to TikTok in February 2022. The clip, which was saved and reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, displayed loved-up photos with a mystery man to the romantic Spanish-language song “Jaque Mate” by Juanse Laverde. At the time, the show was still airing, and Ximena issued a statement claiming her account was hacked.

That same month, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Mike and Ximena split after less than a year of engagement.

After posting the ultrasound on May 21, the 90 Day Fiancé alum also seemingly shared photos of her growing baby bump. Donning her new electric blue hairstyle in the photo, the TLC star caressed her stomach to Jotaerra and Karol G’s 2022 song, “Un Viaje.” However, she later clarified that the baby in the ultrasound is not hers.

“Friend, I congratulate you on your baby,” she said in her caption which was translated from Spanish to English. In another slide, Ximena wrote, “What an honor friend! I’m the godmother, thank you.”

Last month, the aspiring manicurist seemingly confirmed a future season of 90 Day Fiancé with Mike. Responding to a fan question in April 2022, Ximena replied in Spanish, “If I’m going to be on another season with Mike? Yes, I hope you don’t miss it.”

In March 2022, In Touch reported that Mike was spotted filming a scene in New York with his friend Nelcy. While it was unclear at the time what Mike was filming for, an insider exclusively revealed it could’ve been for Discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life spinoff.