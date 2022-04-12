Does 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales Cuellar have a new boyfriend following her disastrous split from Mike Berk? While the series ended with the TLC couple back together, it seems as if the Colombian beauty has already moved on. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Ximena’s possible new boyfriend.

The season 5 tell-all, which was filmed in January, concluded with Ximena and Mike planning a trip to work on their connection in Cartagena, Colombia, but it appears their reunion didn’t last long. While both fans and his 90 Day Fiancé costars were already skeptical about Ximena being in the relationship for the right reasons, the aspiring manicurist seemingly has a new man in her life.

In a series of screenshots captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger, Elena Sokolova, the mom of two celebrated her birthday last month and was joined by a dark-haired man. Looking cozy with him at the festivities, the next slide included what looked like an engagement ring. In another photo captured by Instagram account, Truecrime_Jankie that same month, Ximena shared a meal with the same tattooed man, this time along with her two young sons.

While Ximena hasn’t confirmed her new relationship, rumors of her new partner started circulating in February 2022 after she seemingly uploaded and deleted a TikTok with the same man pictured. The clip, which was saved and reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, displayed a series of loved-up photos and videos with the mystery man set to the romantic Spanish-language song “Jaque Mate” by Juanse.

At the time, the show was still airing, and Ximena issued a statement claiming her account was hacked. “They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks,” she claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff.”

Adding fuel to the breakup rumors, later that month the Colombian native debuted a new tattoo from the 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch on the inside of her wrist — seemingly a coverup tattoo of Mike’s name, which she previously had a tattoo of on that same wrist.

Mike and Ximena previously said they met via a dating app, but the truth came out after a tense night out. Working as a webcam girl on adult entertainment sites, she explained that Mike was “a little uncomfortable” with people knowing how they met.

“But the truth is that he was always, every day he was there. And one day, he told me, ‘Get out of there, and I’ll help you.’ And from then on, he started helping me,” the 25-year-old explained in a confessional to producers. “From the start, Mike wanted to help me, support me. I didn’t force him to send me money, he sent it on his own.”

Although Mike and Ximena’s season 5 Before the 90 Days tell-all segment ended on a hopeful note, In Touch exclusively confirmed they split after less than one year of engagement one month later in February. In Touch also confirmed that Mike was spotted filming another season of the TLC franchise with his friend Nelcy in New York City. While it’s unclear for which spinoff, an insider revealed it could be for discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life.