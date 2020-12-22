Setting the record straight! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Avery Warner sparked dating rumors with costar Yolanda Leak‘s ex, Josh Seiter, after their personal messages were leaked online. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Josh clarifies their rumored love triangle and explains he and Avery are “just friends.”

The former Bachelorette contestant, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season 11, explains he and Avery, 32, met via Instagram while he was still in a relationship with Yolanda, 52. The former couple started dating in August after they crossed paths in Las Vegas while Josh, 33, was visiting Yolanda’s city for a birthday trip. By October, cheating rumors rocked their relationship when Yolanda posted a photo of another man, Oscar Ghigliotty. Avery, who is single after her split from ex-boyfriend Ash Naeck, commented on Yolanda’s post, wondering if she was still in a relationship with Josh. Avery then reached out to Josh and they started chatting via Direct Messages.

“I told her it was complicated and she made it clear she didn’t want to step on any toes,” Josh tells In Touch. “I thought that was sweet of her and we got to chatting about where she lived, my clothing line, and her own line for human trafficking [awareness], which she asked if I would help her with once it launched.”

The Chicago native says he thought Avery was “drop-dead gorgeous,” as well as “extremely intelligent, guarded but funny, and mature.” But he insists their friendship was strictly platonic.

“Though things have been flirtatious at times, me and Avery are currently just friends. She reached out again the day I posted that Yolanda had scammed me, and we chatted for a while. It felt nice having someone else from the show empathize with what I was going through,” Josh says. “Since that time we have stayed in contact. She offered to show me around Washington, which I’ve always wanted to visit, so I plan on taking a trip out there sometime after the holidays.”

The mental health advocate explained he wanted to make it clear that he and Avery did not spark up a romantic connection while he was with Yolanda. “Ever since our DMs became public, people have been accusing me of cheating on Yolanda with Avery,” Josh explains. “I want people to know that Avery always remained respectful of my relationship with Yolanda and nothing she said or did crossed the line. I also want people to know we are not dating and never were. We are just friends and I never cheated on Yolanda with her. And I’m not ‘hopping’ from one 90 Day star to the next.”

When asked if he would be interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with the TLC star in the future, Josh reveals he wants to take a break from dating in the midst of his split from Yolanda

“I think Avery is awesome. However, I just got out of a long-distance relationship and am not looking to jump into another,” he adds. “However, I’m open to the possibility of falling in love again if that’s what the universe has planned for me. I think for now I would just like to take things one day at a time. In life and in my relationships.”