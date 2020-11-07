Permanent love! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Yolanda Leak‘s fiancé, Josh Seiter, took their romance to the next level by tattooing his name on his arm one week after announcing their engagement.

“I figured what better way to celebrate our engagement than with a tattoo of my new fiancé. I know some people are going to say we are moving too fast, that we should slow down, or stop showing our love publicly. But we never listened to the naysayers. Never have, never will [100 points emoji],” Josh, 33, captioned a series of photos from his tattoo session on Friday, November 6. In several snaps, he showed off his new tattoo of script lettering spelling out Yolanda’s name, which was tattooed right above his inner elbow.

Yolanda, 52, commented on Josh’s post with a series of red kiss mark and red heart emojis and shared the photos to her own page with several red heart emojis as the caption.

It seems the couple’s bond has gotten even stronger since the former Bachelorette contestant proposed to the Las Vegas resident. On October 26, Josh announced the pair’s engagement via Instagram.

“To everyone who has messaged me over the last couple weeks, yes me and Yolanda are together, and yes…we are officially engaged [blushing face emoji],” the Chicago resident wrote at the time. “Sometimes a little time apart is all you need to realize that what you have is real. We just put the fiance in 90 days babbbbyyyyy! Bonnie and Clyde foreva [sic] [red heart emoji].” Yolanda reposted his photo along with the message, “Ayyyyyeeee!!!”

Josh shared more details with followers in the comments, revealing the TLC star picked out the style of her ring and gushed over her “great taste” in jewelry. When a fan asked if the couple plans to share their love story on a future season of 90 Day Fiancé, Josh responded, “We are focusing on us right now.”

Courtesy of Josh Seiter/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Yolanda 90DayFiance/Instagram

Fans were introduced to Yolanda on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She shared her journey to finding love as a widow. Yolanda hoped to document her trip to England to meet her online boyfriend, Williams, in person for the first time on the show. But after a series of red flags and advice from her adult children, Yolanda hired a private investigator who concluded that Williams was a catfish.

The couple started dating after they met in August while crossing paths on the Las Vegas Strip during his birthday trip to Sin City, Josh told The Sun at the time while defending their 20-year age gap.

“It’s so cliche, but when you feel a connection, age is just a thing about them. It’s not relevant, it’s just a fact,” he told the outlet. “We’re on the same wave length, we see eye to eye. I don’t actively think about her age, I just see her for her. We don’t actively talk about the age.”