The adventure begins! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Yolanda Leak and Josh Seiter are “officially engaged,” the former Bachelorette star announced on Monday, October 26.

“To everyone who has messaged me over the last couple weeks, yes me and Yolanda are together,” the ABC alum, 33, wrote, while showing off the diamond ring he proposed to Yolanda with. “Sometimes a little time apart is all you need to realize that what you have is real. We just put the fiancé in 90 days babbbbyyyyy! Bonnie and Clyde foreva.”

Yolanda reposted his photo along with the message, “Ayyyyyeeee!!!”

Courtesy of Josh Seiter/Instagram

Josh told his Instagram followers that Yolanda, 52, picked out the style she wanted and gushed over his bride-to-be having “great taste” in jewelry. Even though they are taking the next step in their relationship, Yolanda’s man said they have no plans to costar on 90 Day Fiancé just yet. “We are focusing on us right now,” he wrote.

The former TV personality previously revealed he would gladly film with his leading lady if they were to be cast on the TLC dating series down the line. “I am so proud and happy with her. I don’t want to hide it. I would be open to joining Happily Ever After?” Josh told The Sun in August. “I would love to show her off.”

Josh and Yolanda first crossed paths on the Las Vegas Strip. The dancer said he instantly felt drawn to the Nevada resident and they began getting serious soon after. While some fans are skeptical of their romance and nearly 20-year age gap after Yolanda’s heartbreak with ex Williams in season 4, Josh said the criticism doesn’t faze them in the least.

“We’re on the same wavelength,” he told the outlet. “I don’t actively think about her age, I just see her for her. We don’t actively talk about the age.”

Courtesy of Yolanda 90DayFiance/Instagram

Fans are hoping Yolanda has found true love with Josh after seeing the trouble she went through with her former online boyfriend, Williams, who was revealed to be a catfish on the May 3 episode of Before the 90 Days. Yolanda’s children Karra and Damante discovered he wasn’t the man he claimed to be after reverse image searching his pictures and it was an eye-opening experience for Yolanda.

The reality star invested a lot into her past relationship and seemed to take the lessons she learned from her ex into consideration during her new romance with Josh.

“Being alone is not scary … but being with the wrong person is a lot more frightening!” Yolanda wrote on Instagram in April. “It took me [a while] to learn [that]. Take this quarantine time to reflect on what really counts.”