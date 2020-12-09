Positive outlook! Former 90 Day Fiancé star Yolanda Leak‘s ex-fiancé, Josh Seiter, doesn’t “regret” getting her name tattooed on the inside of his arm before their split, he exclusively tells In Touch.

“People ask, am I going to laser it off or cover it. But the tattoo is not as much about her as it is about where I’m at in my life and my story and [how it’s] progressing. And it was a place in time that I was in so why would I want to get rid of it or cover it?” Josh, 33, reveals during a tell-all video interview. “So I don’t regret it or anything. It is what it is. And I know in my heart I didn’t do anything wrong, so I have no reason to be embarrassed.”

Courtesy Josh Seiter/Instagram; Courtesy Yolanda Leak/Instagram

The former Bachelorette contestant went on to defend his decision to tattoo the name of his former fiancée on his arm while they were still together, and he addressed the naysayers who claim the ink is fake.

“I’ve always loved tattoos. Like, I got them everywhere,” he says, explaining he consulted with Yolanda before he made a permanent grand gesture of his love for her. “I felt confident with the way things were going then. And I got her tattooed and a lot of people say like, ‘Oh, it’s fake, it’s fake’. Like on my Instagram, there’s like hundreds of comments and people are like, ‘That thing’s fake. You never got it. How come in this picture I can’t see it?’ But yeah, no, it’s still healing.”

Josh, who appeared on season 11 of the ABC dating reality TV series, was involved in a whirlwind romance with Yolanda, 52, shortly after her stint on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She starred on the series while sharing her journey with online boyfriend Williams, who turned out to be a catfish.

She and Josh met in August while he was in Las Vegas, where Yolanda lives, for his birthday trip. They crossed paths on the strip and the Chicago native was immediately smitten. “I thought she was sexy. I’m not gonna lie. I liked her eyes and her smile,” Josh previously revealed to In Touch.

They quickly started dating online and by October, Josh had proposed. But their relationship turned sour shortly after their engagement and they broke up just one month later. Josh reveals he knew their relationship had taken a turn for the worse when Yolanda started acting cold toward him and not communicating as often via text.

“I would say it was a progression of like the radio silence week after week. Like, it was about a month straight of hearing from her, maybe like, a few texts. So when she did text, [it was] like one- or two-word answers,” Josh says. “Like when I got my tattoo of her, I sent her the pictures and everything and she was like, ‘Cool.’ And I was like, ‘Cool?’ I was like, ‘Babe, I just got you tatted for life on my arm.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, exclamation point.’ And so that was kind of like the beginning of the ball of reality unraveling.”