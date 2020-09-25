Bling, bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Yolanda Leak dropped a major hint she will be heading to the altar, sharing a photo of a diamond ring that her beau, Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter, purchased her ahead of their reunion.

The Before the 90 Days personality, 52, reposted a portrait from the former ABC star to give a glimpse at the new jewelry he got her, leading fans to ask if they are engaged.

“Flight to Vegas booked,” he wrote alongside the pic. Yolanda revealed her excitement in her own caption, adding several crying and red heart emojis.

Courtesy Yolanda Leak/Instagram

When one social media user asked if Josh, 33, popped the question, Yolanda cleared the air. “Not yet officially!!!” the TV personality replied. Another fan wondered if the two had met in person already and she said, “Yes, of course.”

Yolanda first went public with her new flame on August 27. At the time, she shared a shirtless snap of Josh showing off his tattoo-covered chest. “Been gone two weeks and bae is already coming back to Vegas to see me!! I love you so much [right now],” the Sin City resident wrote. “Ayyyyyeeee … Let’s toast it up!!”

Josh, who appeared on season 11 of Bachelorette, shared more details about how he crossed paths with the TLC star in an August interview with The Sun.

Courtesy Yolanda Leak/Instagram

“I was on the strip and I saw her. There was this energy. I was very attracted to her. I saw her and I felt drawn to her, it was weird,” he said. “I felt drawn to say something. I asked her how she was doing. She had this little smile on her face that was endearing. It made me feel comfortable because I’m typically shy.”

Josh said their connection was so strong, he couldn’t help but want to get to know her. “When you’re this into someone [criticism] becomes irrelevant,” the reality star added. “It just happened organically. We just had the conversation and it was like, yes, we’re together … I knew the day I met her that I wanted to be with her.”

After the catfish drama with her online ex Williams throughout season 4 of Before the 90 Days, fans are glad to see Yolanda finding luck in love.