It’s official. 90 Day Fiancé couple Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño have finalized their divorce just five months after their split, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The former season 5 stars are legally divorced after a judge signed off on their paperwork on April 22, 2022, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Currently living on opposite coasts of the country, the TLC couple had their case reviewed electronically.

The season 17 American Idol alum, 23, confirmed she “decided to divorce” David “after prayerful consideration and counsel” in an exclusive statement to In Touch back in November 2021.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” the TLC personality said of her decision. “This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

David, 30, denied those allegations at the time. “God knows the truth about all our marital problems,” he said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

Following the initial divorce filling in January 2022, the New Hampshire native had fans wondering if she had plans to return to the franchise on the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

“I’ve had several people ask me if I plan to be on 90 Day: Single Life, and my simple answer is no,” she explained previously in an exclusive statement to In Touch in March 2022. “At this point, I’m not thinking about my next relationship. It’s so important to heal mentally and emotionally before jumping into anything new. I want a healthy fresh start when I’m ready for it. For now, I’m focusing on myself.”

Evelyn met the Spain native on social media as she was active on the platform as an aspiring songwriter and musician. The pair had been together for a total of two weeks in person before they got engaged. At the time, Evelyn was only 18 years old and her friends were worried she was rushing into the marriage. Despite her friends and family’s hesitations, David came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa and the pair tied the knot in October 2017.

Appearing on the Monday, May 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day Diaries, Evelyn admitted to her family following getting married, “I knew immediately that I had made a really big mistake and I had to live with that.”

“I married David when I was only 18,” she later explained to producers in a confessional. “I think that I felt like, 18 is young but my parents did it. It worked out for them. I know that it’s okay to have issues in your relationship…but I was just blinded.”