What went wrong? 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier confirmed she “decided to divorce” estranged husband David Vázquez Zermeño “after prayerful consideration and counsel” in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” the TLC personality, 22, alleges to In Touch exclusively on Monday, November 29, of her decision to end their marriage after four years together.

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Evelyn adds. “This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

David, 30, “completely” denies “those accusations” in his own statement to In Touch. “God knows the truth about all our marital problems,” the reality TV star says. “Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

Courtesy of David Vázquez Zermeño/Instagram

Rumors of David and Evelyn calling it quits began after she mentioned their breakup during a since-deleted Instagram Live. However, the couple, who tied the knot in October 2017, had experienced falling out speculation before.

In February 2020, Evelyn took to social media to address David’s “absence” from her posts, as well as why she was spotted on multiple occasions not wearing her wedding ring. “David is a very private person and I just try to respect that,” Evelyn, who competed on season 17 of American Idol, explained at the time. “My page is mostly for my music.”

According to Evelyn, she didn’t wear her diamond because she didn’t want to “lose” it. “I do a lot of modeling, so I’m in the water, on the beach, wherever … and it looks out of place,” the singer explained. “I’m still married. We’re still good. We’re going strong.”

Throughout their relationship, Evelyn and David, who also participated on 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, shared many insights about their lives together. In September 2019, the former flames made the move from Claremont, New Hampshire, to Los Angeles.

“You know bits and pieces and maybe some of you have already started to guess what this big surprise is … so anyway, David and I have decided that we think it’s best for both of us if we move to L.A. guys,” Evelyn announced via Instagram. “My apartment here is empty. Tomorrow morning, David is driving across country with all of our stuff in a car.”

David and Evelyn initially met online before he traveled from his native country of Spain to live with her in New Hampshire. The twosome later said “I do” in October 2017. Evenly was 18 years old at the time.