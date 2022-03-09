Too soon. Ever since 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Cormier announced her split from estranged husband David Vázquez Zermeño, fans have been wondering if she would return to the franchise on the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Evelyn is responding to fans’ inquiries in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I’ve had several people ask me if I plan to be on 90 Day: Single Life, and my simple answer is no,” Evelyn, 23, reveals. “At this point, I’m not thinking about my next relationship. It’s so important to heal mentally and emotionally before jumping into anything new. I want a healthy fresh start when I’m ready for it. For now, I’m focusing on myself.”

The New Hampshire native and David, 32, made their debut on season 5 of TLC’s flagship series, 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met on social media as Evelyn was active on several platforms as an aspiring singer/songwriter and musician. After getting engaged, Evelyn filed for David’s K-1 visa and he moved from Spain to start a new life in America. They tied the knot in October 2017.

The newlyweds seemed to enjoy married life as they settled into their new home in New Hampshire and Evelyn went on to compete in season 17 of American Idol in 2019. That September, the couple moved to Los Angeles together where Evelyn continued to pursue a career in music.

Most recently, David and Evelyn returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as part of the cast of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, where they went head to head with their costars to determine which pair knew each other the best.

Unfortunately, things took a turn in their marriage and Evelyn confirmed her split from David and revealed they would be “divorcing” after four years of marriage exclusively to In Touch in November 2021. In the months since their breakup, Evelyn has been focused on herself and her own healing journey, she revealed in an update in February.

“I’m coping with my decision to divorce David by focusing on myself and getting healthy,” she explained to In Touch. “It’s so important to stay busy during the healing process, which I have been doing for sure.”

She also shared an update in her music career, which she’s also poured herself into amid her breakup. “My new band Moxyblossom (a duo featuring me and Jacob Snider) has been busy making new music and there are some exciting things coming for us that I can’t announce just yet, but you can follow us on Instagram @moxyblossom and stream us on all platforms!” she shared at the time. “I’ll also be releasing a full-length Christian album this year and I can’t wait for you to hear it!”