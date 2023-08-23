90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield traveled to the Philippines to meet his online girlfriend, Sheila Mangubat, and her 12-year-old son, Jhonreil, for the first time. While they were able to see themselves being a family, did Sheila and her son move to the United States to be with David?

90 Day Fiance’s David Worried About Being Able to Support Sheila

Prior to David leaving overseas, his family expressed concern after learning that the Nebraska native had sent her a total of $3,000 to Sheila before they met in person.

“Sheila never asked me for any money in the first year. Then this last year, she started asking,” the TLC personality said in American Sign Language during his debut on the June 4 episode. “When COVID hit, she lost her job and her house was destroyed by a fire. Then it was hit again by a typhoon. I love Sheila, so I want to help her.”

David and Sheila’s online connection translated in real life during their first meeting at the airport. However, the grocery clerk was immediately overwhelmed when Sheila brought him to meet her family for the first time and he saw the conditions of her home. He was aware that their house had undergone damage after suffering a fire and a typhoon but upon walking in, he also noted that there was sewage water running everywhere which made their home smell of feces and urine.

One day after the visit, the couple learned that Sheila’s mom, Remedios Mangubat, died after she fell down the stairs in their family’s home. The TLC personality said that the stairs were not nailed down properly, so they gave out and Remedios died from the impact of the fall.

Following the incident, Sheila asked David for money to pay for renovations in her house because she didn’t have a job. However, she said she was “embarrassed” because she didn’t want him to think she was only dating him for money.

“I am not rich,” he responded, noting that he couldn’t afford to help with everything. “That’s why I work two jobs and it’s still hard.”

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sheila Move to the United States With David?

With one week left of his trip, David, Sheila and Jhonreil went to the beach during the August 20 episode. The mom of one expressed concern over Jhonreil and her soon-to-be fiancé being able to bond.

She feared Jhonreil would find David “strange” because he is deaf. Additionally, she was concerned that her son’s shyness would make it even more difficult for him to connect with David. However, David told the cameras that it was “important” to him that he build a relationship with Jhonreil before proposing to Sheila.

“I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father,” he said.

Jhonreil eventually warmed up to David, however, did reveal he did not want to move to the United States.

“I know my son is scared. It’s a big change,” Sheila told producers in a private confessional. “But I love David. So I hope that he will change his mind.”

TLC

David also admitted he didn’t have space for Jhonreil since he was renting an apartment, but promised he would “search to find” another room.

“Of course, it’s my responsibility to pay. And of course, when we get married, it’s my responsibility to take care of you,” David told Sheila with the help of an interpreter. However, in a private confessional, David admitted to feeling “pressure” because Sheila doesn’t have a job.

“I’m trying to pay for all the bills,” David told producers. “But they are worth it, and I will try my best for Sheila and Jhonreil. I don’t want to let them down.”

Sheila is seemingly still in the Philippines according to her social media profiles. The TLC personality shared a clip on August 19 of her singing karaoke with what appeared to be her family members.