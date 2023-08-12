'90 Day Fiance' David Dangerfield Job What He Does for a Living

90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield may work two jobs in Nebraska, but he might need to take on a third job after seeing girlfriend Sheila Mangubat’s typhoon-stricken home in the Philippines.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Dangerfield’s Job?

David currently enjoys a “simple life” in Omaha, Nebraska. “I work at a grocery store stocking shelves,” David shared during his debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June 2023. “And also at a casino cleaning. I like to work there because it’s interesting seeing all the people having a good time until they lose money.”

Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, he grew up being the only deaf person in an all-hearing family. After graduating from a deaf school and entering the “real world” at 20, he acknowledged he grew frustrated with “constantly interacting with hearing people.”

“Sometimes it feels hard to connect with people,” he continued in another scene during the June 4 episode. “Sometimes people treat me differently. Some people make fun of me or think that I’m helpless.”

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Do For a Living?

David also earns a paycheck for his participation in filming the TLC series. His exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though Before the 90 Days cast make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

’90 Day Fiance’ Star David’s Family Thinks Sheila Is Using Him for Money

David explained that he met Sheila, who lives in the Philippines, in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years before they filmed season 6 of ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David said in a confessional. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

The Nebraska native explained that Sheila began asking him for money during the second year of their relationship, adding that he had sent her a total of $3,000 before they even met in person.

“Sheila never asked me for any money in the first year. Then this last year, she started asking,” the TLC personality said in American Sign Language. “When COVID hit, she lost her job and her house was destroyed by a fire. Then it was hit again by a typhoon. I love Sheila, so I want to help her.”

David traveled to meet Sheila in her hometown in the Philippines and was “overwhelmed” when seeing the conditions of her home. Upon walking in, sewage water was running everywhere and David noted that it smelt like feces and urine.

One day after David’s visit, Sheila’s mom, Remedios Mangubat, died after she fell down the stairs in their family’s home. The TLC personality said during the July 30 episode that the stairs were not nailed down properly, so they gave out and Remedios died from the impact of the fall. The accident took place around 5 ​a.m., so the family learned about the fatal fall when they woke up in the morning.

Following the accident, Sheila admitted she needed David’s help to pay for changes to her house because she didn’t have a job.

“I am not rich,” he responded in a teaser clip for the August 13 episode, noting that he couldn’t afford to help with everything. “That’s why I work two jobs and it’s still hard.”