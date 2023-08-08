90 Day Fiancé star Sheila defended herself after she was forced to ask David for money following the sudden death of her mother.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, August 13, clip of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sheila admitted she needed David’s help to pay for changes for her house because she didn’t have a job. However, she said she was “embarrassed” because she didn’t want him to think she was only dating him for money.

With the help of an interpreter, Sheila asked David – who is deaf – how he planned to get the money to help with her home.

“I am not rich,” he responded, noting that he couldn’t afford to help with everything. “That’s why I work two jobs and it’s still hard.”

Sheila – who has impaired hearing after an accident in her childhood – explained in a confessional that her life “in Philippines is so difficult.” She continued, “I have job before pandemic but it’s very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed but I don’t have anybody in my family that can help me financially.”

David suggested that he send her money as she continued to look for a job so that they ​could both contribute to fixing her house. Following his comment, Sheila asked David if he thought she was using him for his money. While he insisted that he didn’t think that way, the Philippines native couldn’t let go of her concerns.

“I’m not after your money,” she said, while he responded, “I know.”

The couple had the tough conversation one week after Sheila’s mom, Remedios Mangubat, died during the July 30 episode. The tragedy took place the day after David had an awkward first meeting with her family during his trip to the Philippines.

“Last night I finally met Sheila’s family, but when we woke the next morning, an awful thing had happened,” he said in his confessional. “Sheila’s mother had died.”

Sheila later explained that her mother died after she fell down the stairs in their family’s home. The TLC personality said that the stairs were not nailed down properly, so they gave out and Remedios died from the impact of the fall. The accident took place around 5 ​a.m., so the family learned about the fatal fall well they woke up in the morning.

David and Sheila met in a Facebook group for deaf singles, while they made their reality TV debut two years later during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David shared in a confessional. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

Upon his arrival to the Philippines, Sheila worried that the Nebraska native would struggle to connect with her family because he’s deaf. She also admitted she was nervous for David to see her home and said she considers her family to be “poor.”

Unfortunately, Sheila’s concerns were warranted because David admitted the communication with her family was difficult. He added that he was “overwhelmed” when he first saw the conditions of her home.