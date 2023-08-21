90 Day Fiancé star Sheila Mangubat is a proud mother to her son, but fans are wondering if she’s recently pregnant. So, how many kids does she have and does she plan to expand her family amid her romance with David Dangerfield?

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sheila Have Kids?

Sheila is the mother to one son, Jhonreil. She was never married to her son’s father, ​and they split during her pregnancy.

During a season 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sheila explained she was a teenager when she became pregnant. The TLC personality broke up with her son’s father because she believed he was too young and wouldn’t have been able to support them.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Get Along With Sheila’s Son?

During the August 20 episode, fans watched Sheila, Jhonreil and David go to the beach in order for the boys to get to know each other.

The Philippines native explained that it was important for her partner to get along with Jhonreil. She added that she worried that Jhonreil might find David “strange” because he is deaf. “Jhonreil is very shy,” Sheila told David with the help of a sign language interpreter. “Bond with my son so he won’t be shy.”

“It’s important for me to have a relationship with Sheila’s son,” David said in a confessional. “I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father.”

He added that he “was concerned about forming a bond with Jhonreil because [he] is very shy,” though said kids “just like to play around, so the language barrier isn’t a big deal.” David continued, “That’s how I communicated with my father all those years ago.”

Throughout the outing, David and Jhonreil became more comfortable with each other as they played games and ran in the water together. ​By the end of the day, David said that Jhonreil was “warming up to [him] and it feels really good.”

Meanwhile, the preteen admitted he was initially “nervous” to meet David. However, he said he didn’t “feel that anymore” and expressed interest in learning sign language so they “can talk a little.”

Sheila – who is also hard of hearing – said she was happy with how the day went. “David and my son, they are both bonding and even if they not much communicate I saw that they are enjoying each other,” she shared. “They feel like a father and son and that makes me happy.”

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sheila Pregnant?

Sheila sparked pregnancy rumors when she shared a video via Instagram on August 19. In the clip, she seemingly had a baby bump while wearing a tight red T-shirt.

However, Sheila shut down speculation when one fan asked in the comments section if she was expecting. “I’m not pregnant,” she told the fan. “It’s just belly cuz I’m gaining weight.”