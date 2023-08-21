In August 2023, 90 Day Fiancé’s Sheila sparked rumors that she’s pregnant as her relationship with David unfolds on Before the 90 Days season 6. However, the TLC star was quick to address the speculation.

Is Sheila From ’90 Day Fiance’ Pregnant?

Sheila took to Instagram on August 19 with a video of herself singing karaoke. She wore a pair of tiny shorts and a red tank top that hugged her belly. One fan thought they noticed a baby bump and asked about her stomach in the comments. Sheila quickly dismissed the baby bump theory with an honest response: “I’m not pregnant it’s just belly cuz I’m gaining weight.”

Sheila doubled down on the explanation in another reply to a fan, writing, “No I’m not preggy 😆 it’s just belly due my gain weight.”

Does 90 Day Fiance’s Sheila Have Kids?

As seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sheila already has a 12-year-old son named Jhonreil from a previous relationship. It was important to Sheila that David bonded with Jhonreil before they took their relationship to the next step with an engagement.

During the August 20 episode, Sheila and David took Jhonreil to a beach in the Philippines, where Sheila expressed concern over Jhonreil and her soon-to-be fiancé getting along. She feared Jhonreil would find David “strange” because he is deaf. Additionally, she was concerned that her son’s shyness would make it even more difficult for him to connect with David. However, David told the cameras that it was “important” to him that he build a relationship with Jhonreil before proposing to Sheila.

“I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father,” he said.

While David admitted that he was also worried about the language barrier with Jhonreil, he realized he could form a bond with Sheila’s son by “playing around.” He started a thumb war with the boy to ease the tension.

“When I thought about it, kids, they just like to play around, so the language barrier isn’t a big deal. That’s how I communicated with my father all those years ago,” David said. “He’s warming up to me and it feels really good.”

Even Jhonreil said that he and David were starting to connect. “When I first met David I was nervous, but I don’t feel that anymore,” he said in a confessional. “I would like to learn sign language so we can talk a little.”

Sheila couldn’t hide her relief when Jhonreil warmed up to David. “David and my son, they are both bonding and even if they not much communicate I saw that they are enjoying each other,” she said. “They feel like a father and son and that makes me happy.”

Are David and Sheila Still Together?

David and Sheila, who met in a Facebook group for deaf singles, have faced a handful of challenges in their relationship. Sheila, who is hearing impaired, was not as well-versed in sign language as David, so they struggled to communicate when they met in person and needed an interpreter. However, the interpreter was a woman, which made Sheila jealous. Sheila has also asked David for money a few times, and she worried he would think she was using him, but David insisted he would never think that way.

David and Sheila appear to still be together after their Before the 90 Days debut. Sheila posted a series of photos with David in late July, captioning the carousel, “Honey babe.”