90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee made it clear he’s over people telling him to “get a job” after his financial struggles with wife Deavan Clegg became a hot topic in recent episodes of the TLC spinoff.

On Wednesday, July 8, the TV personality pointed out the series is filmed ahead of time and assured haters he brings home enough cash to pay the bills and support his brood including Deavan, their son Taeyang, and her daughter, Drascilla.

“I’m always so kind to people who are kind to me first, but to those who are rude to me, I’m an a–hole to them,” he wrote. “Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past. I’ve said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family.”

Instagram

“If you read this and you tell me to get a job — from now on, I’m thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds,” the reality star, 29, added. “I’ll just ignore it and block it.”

Along with his message, Jihoon shared a photo showing his responses to more shady remarks, proving he’s often bombarded with comments about his work.

The 90 Day Fiancé star set the record straight after saying he landed two jobs on the June 15 episode. One was a tiling position with an income of around $3,000 to $4,000 a month and the other was a delivery gig, which would put his earnings up to around $6,000 to $7,000 a month.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Jihoon later revealed he “exaggerated” to Deavan, 23, because he worried she wouldn’t return to South Korea. “I have a side job doing deliveries,” he began. “It goes by the hour and it’s a part-time job.” This meant his monthly income would have ranged from about $3,000 to $4,000 if he worked morning, afternoon and overnight shifts.

The tension reached a boiling point on the July 6 episode when Deavan threatened to leave her husband to return to Salt Lake City, Utah, with their children after they fought over Jihoon’s money woes and their living situation.

Now that he cleared the air, it looks like their cash struggles are a thing of the past and fans are just now getting to see it play out on the show.