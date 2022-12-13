90 Day Fiancé stars David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) may have started their life in America in a friend’s storage unit, but the pair have gone on to buy their own house in the Arizona desert.

In Touch previously confirmed in May 2022 that the 90 Day Fiancé couple moved from their modest apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a gorgeous home in nearly Fountain Hills.

The townhome, which comes in at an astonishing 2,219 square feet, features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a community pool. The open floor plan also highlights the expansive 20-foot ceiling, a large kitchen and a roomy, living room. David and Annie’s room also hosts a huge closet, complete with a luxurious jacuzzi bathtub.

The Pillow Talk alums stumbled upon the new city during the pandemic by accident when Annie bought a sewing machine and began making hundreds of masks for those working on the frontline.

“A local pharmacist had sent me a message through Instagram and said, ‘Could you bring a couple masks out here?’ So, I drove out from Old Town to Fountain Hills and fell in love,” David told The Fountain Hill Times in May 2022.

Upon their return for season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2022, the Kentucky native revealed they purchased the bigger house anticipating Annie’s brother Jordan and cousin Amber to be joining them from Thailand.

Season 1 of the couple’s spinoff followed the couple as they traveled to Annie’s native country in hopes to get student visas for the teenagers. While their requests were denied on the February 2022 season finale, they vowed to keep trying for the next year.

While David and Annie may be preparing to host two teenagers, they also sparked baby speculation of their own after a teaser clip showed the Thailand native consulting with a doctor after revealing she hadn’t gotten her period for more than three months.

“I didn’t think I would ever think about being a father again,” David told the cameras in a confessional.

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé stars David and Annie Toborowsky’s Arizona home.