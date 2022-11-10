Growing their family? 90 Day Fiancé star Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) hinted at baby No. 1 with husband David Toborowsky.

In a teaser clip for season 2 of the couple’s spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which is set to premiere on December 12, the Thailand native, 24, is seen consulting with a doctor as she revealed she hadn’t gotten her period in more than three months.

“I didn’t think I would ever think about being a father again,” David, 53, told the cameras in a confessional. The clip then cuts to Annie getting examed by her gynecologist. “This is a womb, can you see?” her doctor tells her. The teaser ends with Annie in complete shock.

“Holy cow,” the TLC alum continued. “What am I doing?”

Season 2 of the spinoff follows the couple as they return to Thailand in hopes to get visas for Annie’s brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, to go to school in America. During the season 1 finale that aired in February 2022, they learned the teenagers’ student visas were denied, but vowed to keep trying for the next school year. However, things are set to take a turn as David and Annie, who share a 24-year age gap, might have a surprise pregnancy on their hands.

David is already a father to two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a previous relationship. During the season 1 debut in January 2022, Annie explained that although she once wanted to have kids with her husband, she wasn’t “sure” anymore.

“I cannot have any more children on my own unless I have a vasectomy reversal,” David explained to producers. “If Annie decides that she wants to have children, they can still extract the sperm.”

David and Annie recently made the move from an apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a new home in nearby Hidden Hills. In Touch previously confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé couple made the major purchase in May for a price of $550,000.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is an astonishing 2,219 square feet and features 20-foot ceilings, a two-car garage and a community pool. It seems their new home will have more than enough space should they become the legal guardians of Annie’s brother and cousin, or even new parents!