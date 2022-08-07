He can see his toes! 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has undergone a major weight loss transformation.

“I have about another 50 to 60 pounds to go,” the TLC alum, 54, explained in a video shared by his wife, Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) on Saturday, August 6, as he modeled his progress. “Update is, I’m still losing weight but I still have a long way to go.”

The Pillow Talk star rocked a noticably trimmer physique as the Thailand native made him twirl for the camera. “I think you lost about 70 pounds,” she gushed. “Look at your stomach, no more stomach. Can you see your toes?”

Prior to his 90 Day Fiancé journey with his wife, the Kentucky native described himself as “destitute” as he had just gotten a divorce from his previous wife after 21 years of marriage.

“A little over three years ago, I was 350 pounds,” the father of three told producers during his season 6 debut in December 2017, revealing he also lost his job, house and car and suffered a stroke.

“Fast forward three years. Kind of hit the restart button on my life” he continued in his confessional. “I had lost weight. I was in a whole new state of mind. I packed my bags, and I went to go have some fun in Thailand. And that’s when I met my true love, Annie.”

While Annie is a major force in the kitchen and goes as far as teaching Thai cooking classes, David has had to make some modifications as one of their favorite things to do together is eat. “Omg, this is why I fell in love,” he wrote as he attached a photo of freshly made, crispy egg spring rolls. “OK, not on the healthy plan but so good with sriracha.”

The pair recently purchased a home together in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and the hot climate makes a perfect backdrop for an afternoon workout.

“Having a great day with my queen,” David wrote, alongside a photo of the rugged terrain in their hometown. “Hiking the trail and then her famous Thai BBQ.”

Keep scrolling below to see David Toborowsky’s weight loss transformation!