90 Day Fiancé couple David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) revealed their plans to have her 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber move from Thailand over to the United States.

During the premiere of their new spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie, 25, and David, 53, told viewers they were preparing for a full house.

“We’re finally going back to Thailand,” he shared in the Tuesday, January 11, episode. “And we have big news,” Annie said before he added, “We’re heading to Annie’s village to bring her two teenage relatives back to America to live with us.”

Annie explained that although she has been married to David for five years and previously did want to have children with him, she wasn’t so sure about it anymore. David is already a father of three kids from a past relationship, so they decided to give her family the opportunity to get an education in America.

“Annie and I are very close, it’s like we’re sisters,” Annie’s cousin said in a translated solo confessional before her big move. “None of our family members have foreign partners. David is the first foreigner I’ve met.”

During the trip to Thailand, Annie goes to the salon to get her hair done by her friend Cindy before having a final kids-free party.

Courtesy David Toborowsky/Instagram

“So, tonight is going to be our babymoon. Have a party. Have fun. It’s going to be the last night we aren’t having kids and Cindy is going to make me look hot as f–k,” she said, before Cindy voiced her concerns that they may not be ready for the responsibility and lifestyle changes it takes to have two teens in their home.

Annie said she was as prepared as she could be, while David admitted they may have bitten off more than they could chew.

It seems that it all may not go according to plan because in a teaser clip for the rest of the season, Jordan appears to get cold feet about going to America.

“You don’t want the opportunity I’m giving you, do you?” she asked him in a sneak peek video shared by TLC, later showing her crying as David tried to console her. “I tried to hold on and be strong and can’t do this anymore.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.