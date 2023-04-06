Cynthia’s crib! 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alum Cynthia Decker’s house is currently on the market.

“With a heavy heart, I am listing my home for sale,” Cynthia wrote via Instagram on March 17, 2023. “I know a lot of you watched my journey of living in a camper for eight months as I built my dream home. This was supposed to be my forever home, so know that no detail was left undone, and a lot of love, patience, energy, and time went into building this home.”

After she encouraged her followers to consider buying the home, the TLC personality thanked fans for their support amid her move. “Home is where you make it and plans change and at the end of the day it’s all just material possessions,” she continued. “What’s important in life is the people that love you and are there for you during tough times.”

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in Ball Ground, Georgia, was initially listed for $1,200,000 on March 17. However, In Touch confirmed that the listing price was dropped 13 days later to a decreased sum of $999,999.

“Price reduced!” Cynthia announced via her Instagram Stories on April 4 alongside a photo of the white cottage-style home. “If you are interested in a custom dream home please inquire.”

She purchased the home in October 2021 for $89,000 and has since completely renovated the property. Cynthia’s house features vaulted, high ceilings, a large family room, walk-in closets and a full patio.

The home – which sits on a 4.79-acre lot of land – has a private driveway and is surrounded by trees, which ensures privacy for her neighbors.

The reality star put her house on the market amid her ongoing lawsuit with former best friend and business partner, Molly Hopkins.

Molly has accused her of “stealing money” amid the settlement of their lawsuit regarding Cynthia’s competing business.

During a court hearing on March 7, Cynthia allegedly agreed to sell the 90 Day Fiancé alum her share of their business, LiviRae Lingerie, for $600,000. Cynthia would also be removed from their business accounts amid the settlement, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

On the same day as the hearing, Cynthia allegedly paid off her entire personal credit card balance with company money. According to emergency motion documents, she allegedly transferred $10,000 to her personal bank account and withdrew $20,000 in cash. After Molly claimed that Cynthia refused to return the funds, the mother of two requested an interlocutory injunction. The request preserves the subject matter of the litigation until the trial is over.

“I did not steal $30,000 dollars,” Cynthia exclusively told In Touch following Molly’s allegations. “The only agreement we have has not gone through. But I did not steal $30,000 dollars.”

Meanwhile, Molly condemned her former friend for having to “resort to lies and defamation.”

“I am focused on continuing the growth of my business and being a role model to the next generation of Livirae Lingerie. My primary focus has and always will be my daughters and their well-being,” Molly, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, said in a statement to In Touch. “It is extremely unfortunate that grown adults would behave like this.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside of Cynthia’s home.