Overcoming obstacles. 90 Day Fiancé: What Now star Corey Rathgeber confirms he and Evelin Villegas are still together, despite speculation otherwise. The TV personality shared an update about their relationship status via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 1, telling fans “we go through some hard times … but we’re doing good.”

The reality star wanted to set the record straight about the rumors, claiming Evelin’s former friend Laura Jallali doesn’t really know what’s going on with them. “Actually I haven’t even seen her in like three months. She was saying some other stuff too, I don’t even know what it was, about me and Evelin’s relationship … Once again, false,” he said.

Courtesy of Evelin Villegas/Instagram

Corey and Evelin are both in Ecuador at the moment and just trying to stay safe amid the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. Both recently shared photos of themselves soaking up the sun prior to being in quarantine.

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty shared a cryptic message about their romance. “Quarantine is not easy, but I’m so lucky to be here,” she wrote. “I can’t give you details about my relationship right now. Is not easy what I go through and is definitely harder in times like this, but I look forward [to] everything getting better and this [being] over.”

While Evelin and Laura were previously really close, it looks like there might still be some leftover tension between them. Back in December 2019, Laura claimed Evelin was already married to Corey, also alleging she had been cheating on him.

Courtesy of Laura Jallali/Instagram

Afterwards, Evelin slammed the rumors during a candid Instagram Live with blogger John Yates. She described the drama as a “mess” and claimed Laura’s lies were being exposed.

Additionally, Evelin said she told Laura to stay out of her and Corey’s personal issues. “Corey and I are a real couple for more than five years now and we never got married before,” the TLC alum added.

In his recent post on March 31, Corey showed support to his longtime love. “[Evelin] is doing an [Instagram] challenge and reposting everyone in their stories who does this as well. The message is about body positivity and encouraging women to focus on loving themselves,” he wrote. “I think it’s a great message that everyone should take part in.”