90 Day Fiance alum Chantel Everett joked she was a “single mom” one year after her split from Pedro Jimeno.

The TLC personality, 32, took to Instagram on Friday, May 12, to share a video of herself singing along to Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor” while she tirelessly cooked and cleaned for her adorable puppy Khloe Bear.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

“When they say, I can’t claim her on my taxes,” Chantel captioned the video clip as she lipsynched the lyrics, “A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops.”

The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s message comes nearly one year after her former husband filed for divorce. In Touch confirmed in May 2022 that Pedro cited the reason for their divorce as their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The former couple officially separated on April 27, 2022. Pedro and Chantel were also “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” According to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch, the restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022.

Pedro and Chantel’s love story was first introduced to fans during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. After being introduced by a mutual friend, the pair found sparks and ultimately made it down the aisle in March 2016.

However, cameras documented as Chantel struggled to get along with Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, and his mom, Lidia Morel. Chantel’s own family also regularly alluded that they believed Pedro was using her for a green card.

The cracks in Pedro and Chantel’s marriage started to show during season 4 of The Family Chantel, which premiered on TLC in June 2022. Throughout the season, Pedro accused the travel nurse of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over how close Pedro was getting to some of his coworkers after forging a new career path in real estate.