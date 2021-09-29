90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Brandon Gibbs’ mother, Betty, shared a loving message for her husband, Ron Gibbs, to celebrate their 30-year wedding anniversary after opening up about Ron’s health issues on the season 6 tell-all.

Brandon, 27, was the spitting image of his father in a never-before-seen throwback portrait shared via her Instagram from the day that Betty and Ron wed in 1991.

“We have had a wonderful life together, through good times, bad times and lots of fun adventures,” Betty captioned her montage post on Tuesday, September 28. ​​”Our life has had its share of ups and downs … always for better or worse!”

Betty gushed over how honored she felt to share those experiences with Ron before giving a heartfelt nod to Brandon’s wife, Julia Trubkina.

“We have been blessed with our amazing son, Brandon, and now his beautiful bride, Julia, by his side!” Betty concluded. “I love you, Ron, you’re my Prince Charming! Here’s to many more years together and many more blessings!!”

After seeing the post, Julia, 26, gushed over the “sweet” message shared by her mother-in-law more than one month after Betty and Ron disclosed his health issues during part 1 of the season 6 HEA? tell-all.

While filming the special, Ron and Betty revealed that there was a house for sale next door to the farm, which they suggested the couple consider purchasing. By that point, Brandon and Julia had already relocated from his family farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to their own apartment in Richmond, Virginia.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger, and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty shared on the August 15 episode. “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Ron didn’t want to elaborate too much on his ailments but did say that he felt optimistic about a turnaround, adding, “I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now. I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”

Although his daughter-in-law was against returning to farm life, Julia later shut down claims she was apathetic toward Ron in a comment on social media.

“If I don’t say and show everyone what I care about and how I care it doesn’t mean that I don’t. Not all people put their emotions and actions on display to be heroes,” she replied to one critic on September 13. “I have to take pictures and say ‘Look, today I brought Ron oranges, look how great I am.’ Do you think this is how it should be?”

Just before her clapback, Julia shared a video of Ron in August looking happy and healthy while greeting her to drop off her and Brandon’s dog, Simba.