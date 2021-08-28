Couple cuteness! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Julia Trubinka and husband Brandon Gibbs posed for a cute morning selfie on Saturday, August 28, just days after drama with his parents came to a head.

The happy couple — who got married during season 6 of Happily Ever After?, which aired this summer — were all smiles while posing for the snapshot as they sat in their car. Brandon, 27, could be seen behind the wheel while Julia, 26, sat shotgun. She shared the photo to her Instagram Stories and including a cute GIF of two pieces of toast popping out of a toaster that read, “Good Morning.”

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

On Monday, August 24, Julia revealed via Instagram that she and her husband had exciting plans unfolding for their future. “The second season of our history has ended, and you understand how quickly time flies,” she captioned a photo from their wedding before divulging that they would “soon” share the exciting next steps with fans. “We are not perfect, we are who we are, we are real, never try to play the role of another person. We send vibrations [of] love, but for those who write nasty things, we send pig poop.”

Fans have been speculating that the couple may move closer to his parent’s farm in Virginia after they got their own apartment during season 6.

During the tell-all reunion, Brandon’s mother, Betty, revealed his father Ron’s health issues. “We’re not getting any younger,” she explained during the August 15 episode. “And there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring.”

She added, “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.” At the time, Ron noted that he is a “pretty strong guy” and is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Originally, Julia was unhappy with the idea of moving to a home nearby her husband’s parents. “No, I mean, like, this is not [going to] happen,” the Russia native previously told host Shaun Robinson. “I don’t want [to talk] about [it]. I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not [going to] happen. I don’t want we come back [to the] same life [that] we live before.”

However, it seems she may have reconsidered the option due to Brandon’s dad’s health issues.