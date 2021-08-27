90 Day Fiancé star Brandon Gibbs’ dad, Ron, looked happy and healthy in a new video shared by his daughter-in-law, Julia Trubkina, amid his mystery illness.

“Hi dad!” the Russia native, 26, said in a clip she posted via Instagram Stories on Friday, August 27, showing Ron telling her he’s doing “good” while greeting and embracing her. Brandon’s dad was all smiles as he got out of his car, and he could be seen walking over to his trunk to drop off Julia’s beloved dog, Simba.

Courtesy of Brandon Gibbs/Instagram

The Happily Ever After? personality previously said there is “only one reason” she still goes back to his parents’ farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on the season 6 tell-all, revealing she loved going to visit her pup. “It’s my dog, Simba. I can’t wait [for the] day when we buy [a] house and bring him,” she told host Shaun Robinson.

“Oh, we tried [to] take him in the apartment sometime,” Julia added, noting Simba would wake her up multiple times in the night to go outside so he could use the restroom. At the farm, she explained they have a much better set-up for him.

When the show’s official Instagram page shared a clip of the segment talking about her dog, Julia further explained why they didn’t take Simba to their new place in Richmond in the comments.

She wrote, “Simba has a terrible depression when he is in the apartment, crying, wants to go outside every hour, we do not know the reason.”

Instagram(2)

Fans have been waiting to hear an update after Julia teased that she and Brandon have “big plans for the near future” on August 23. Some viewers believe they might be moving back to the farm or to a nearby house after his parents, Ron and Betty, suggested the couple relocate closer to them.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves, and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said during the tell-all. “He’s had a few health issues; this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Since then, Brandon, 27, shared a family photo with his Julia and his parents, thanking fans for their well-wishes while explaining they still want to keep the details about his dad to themselves. “[Ron] is doing OK,” the reality star wrote. “But he doesn’t want to talk about it, and we will not either.”

Fans are glad to see that Ron is still thriving!