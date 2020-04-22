Keeping their options open. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Smith (née Martson) is going strong with her husband, Jay Smith, but that doesn’t mean they are planning on having a child of their own anytime soon. The TV personality addressed how expanding their brood “would change everything” so they aren’t keen on the idea at the moment.

“If we were to have one, I would want one now. I’m getting old lol,” the 33-year-old wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, April 20. “He doesn’t want any kids right now. We want to travel and focus on our careers.”

Courtesy of Ashley Smith/Instagram

The mother of two also noted her kids “are older and self-sufficient,” so having an infant around would be a major shock to them. “It’s not really something either of us want right now and maybe not ever,” Ashley continued, admitting they have prepared for it in case they do want to have a baby in the future. “My eggs are frozen away if we change our minds,” she wrote.

It seems their stance has changed slightly since March when they discussed their family plans in a Q&A video. “As far as kids, we’re working on that,” the Jamaica native, 22, said. “We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now,” she revealed, when he chimed in to say that 2025 could be their year. “Maybe then,” she added.

Courtesy of Ashley Smith/Instagram

That same month, the duo announced they called off their divorce — for the second time. “I feel like if you have trouble in your marriage or relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back into that relationship ‘the past is the past’ and you chose to forgive what they did,” she said about how they are moving forward.

Jay also claimed they have a better relationship this time around, so they are going to “stay together.”

In April, the blonde beauty responded to concerns about her children after her romantic reconciliation with Jay. “They are taken care of very well and live quite a comfortable life,” Ashley clapped back at nay-sayers. “So until they drop out of your uterus, they don’t concern you. Periodt! Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. I’m done now.”

Amid the lockdown, Ashley and Jay have been getting creative with their extra free time. “[I’ve been] watching Netflix, doing TikTok dances with my kids, creating YouTube videos to try and keep others entertained,” she told In Touch exclusively.

At least they’re making the best of it!