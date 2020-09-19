It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson revealed she and husband Jay Smith split “for good” on Saturday, September 19.

“Before the stories get all misconstrued, I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

The reality star also revealed there was not one incident that led to their choice to part ways. “I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this. No one cheated. No one did anything,” Ashley noted. “I simply couldn’t get over the past. I gave my all to this marriage and, as I type this, I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future.”

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone,” the TLC star concluded. “To my close friends and family, I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me.”

Ashley and Jay were first introduced to fans on season 6 of the TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and they continued to share their journey with fans on season 4 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The couple met while the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native was visiting Jay’s native country of Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. The couple reconnected via social media and started dating long distance. Their K-1 visa process and days leading up to their wedding played out on season 6.

But their marriage was rocked shortly after they tied the knot in Las Vegas by Jay’s alleged Tinder cheating scandal, which he previously denied. He faced cheating allegations again during season 4 of Happily Ever After? when he hooked up with one of his tattoo clients, which he admitted to. Ashley filed for divorce for the first time in January 2019, but she had a change of heart and withdrew the paperwork just days later.

Courtesy Ashley Smith/Instagram

Ashley filed for divorce from Jay for a second time in April 2019 after another alleged cheating scandal, in which Ashley accused Jay of getting another woman pregnant. He previously denied the allegations. The couple got back together briefly that July. Ashley withdrew the paperwork again after the couple reconciled in March.

Three months later, the couple exclusively revealed their plans to renew their wedding vows to In Touch. “Our marriage didn’t start off well and left us with a lot of bad memories,” Ashley said at the time.