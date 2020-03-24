Through the good times and the bad. 90 Day Fiancé alum Jay Smith opened up about his relationship with Ashley Smith (née Martson) in a new Instagram Q&A on March 24. When asked if they are fighting to save their marriage, the Jamaica native said he and his longtime love have been “from day [one],” fueling speculation they are back together.

While sharing an update with his followers, the TV personality, 22, also revealed his thoughts about returning for another season of the show with Ashley. “Not sure and even if I am, I have a better understanding now,” Jay responded to another fan, hinting that he’s not opposed to making another appearance on 90 Day Fiancé down the line.

Courtesy of Jay Smith/Instagram

The TLC alum has been spending a lot of time with Ashley, 33, as of late, sparking rumors they have reconciled after she filed for divorce from him for the second time in April 2019. On March 24, the blonde beauty shared a video to her Instagram Stories, showing Jay and a friend in her kitchen. “Men are cooking today,” she wrote. One day ago, he also posted a series of throwback pics with Ashley captioned, “No worries you’re not in this alone.”

Jay and Ashley reunited for the first time publicly on March 18, both sharing TikTok videos of themselves hanging out together while social distancing. “Maybe, this quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” he teased on Instagram. In the clip, the tattoo artist could be seen posing by himself before Ashley shows up and he plants a kiss on her cheek.

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

“They are back together and they are trying to make it work out,” an insider told E! News about their current status. “[Ashley] wasn’t happy without [Jay]. They rekindled things over the last week or so and they are planning on staying together through the quarantine.”

The mother of two’s publicist also didn’t confirm or deny the speculation about the pair being back on. “Ashley and Jay are not yet divorced,” they said in an exclusive statement shared with In Touch. “They are still legally married. I can’t confirm the status of their relationship, if they are back together or not, at this time.”