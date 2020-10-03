Don’t expect to see any friendly reunions between 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Jay Smith. The 34-year-old mom of two revealed she has no interest in staying friends with the 22-year-old after ending their on-again, off-again relationship once and for all.

When a fan who was “rooting for” the couple asked the blonde beauty if she and her ex “will remain friends” after ending their marriage on Instagram Stories, she didn’t mince words. “Sometimes [it’s] best to cut all ties with certain people,” she responded, making it clear that Jay wouldn’t remain a part of her life.

It sounds like Ashley has a plan for separating their lives as much as possible, and that includes ending any business relationships they may have. Another fan was curious about the tattoo shop the pair bought together, asking “Do you and Jay co-own the tattoo shop? What’s going to happen with that?”

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

“I own it,” Ashley explained, noting it wouldn’t stay that way for long. “We are getting everything transferred to him. It will be his soon.”

Ashley revealed her relationship was over “for good” on September 19. “Before the stories get all misconstrued, I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate,” she wrote on Instagram. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

While the couple has weathered several cheating scandals, Ashley said nothing new happened to make her want to end things permanently. She simply realized she could never get past everything that happened and have a healthy relationship with Jay. “No one cheated. No one did anything,” she said. “I gave my all to this marriage and, as I type this, I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future.”

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

Though she has no interest in staying friends, Ashley made it clear that there’s no bad blood between the former lovebirds. “I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this,” she continued. “We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us.”

As for her own love life, Ashley noted in her Q&A that she’s putting it on hold for a while to heal.