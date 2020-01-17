On to the next! 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith (real name: Conroy St. Christopher Smith) is off probation six months after he was taken into ICE custody for violating the protection from abuse order ex Ashley Martson previously filed, the reality star told In Touch exclusively on January 17. “Being on probation, I was really scared not knowing if I was going to slip up or violate my probation in any way,” he revealed. “But now that I’m off, I’m really proud of myself that I didn’t make any mistakes. Now, I’m back stronger and better than ever! Time to chase my dreams and make wonderful things happen.”

Earlier in the day, the 22-year-old posted a telling photo via his Instagram Stories from a Pennsylvania court. Court documents confirm Jay completed his probation, In Touch discovered. “Today was wonderful. My probation officer was really easygoing,” he added. “He just wished me the best in life and told me to stay out of trouble and then said, ‘See you on TV soon, Mr. Smith.’”

The TLC alum spent more than four weeks at York County Prison in York, Pennsylvania, for violating the PFA order that was placed against him by the 33-year-old blonde beauty on July 1. Jay — who is not a United States citizen — appeared before a judge for a hearing on July 17 and was found guilty of violating the PFA and a penalty was imposed at the time.

“I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with,” Ashley told In Touch exclusively after the incident. “He just needs to keep his distance, and I will be fine.”

Despite things not working out between the pair, the reality babe recently admitted she still has feelings for Jay. “This is as raw and real as I can be. I’m fighting the tears just typing this. This year has been tough. This photo was taken accidentally the night of my birthday party in New York City. We had just split and I filed for divorce for the second time,” she captioned a selfie of her crying with her makeup running on December 29.

Ashley got candid about when she knew things would never work out between them. “We were civil and had an appearance the next day, so it was OK,” she said about her birthday party. “He said, ‘Happy Birthday.’ He had drinks and hung out with his friends. As I walked out the door and got in the Uber with @ritzy_rina I just lost it. The tears came pouring out. It was the moment I knew … I knew I failed. I failed my marriage, myself, my children.”

However, Ashley admitted she was ready to move on with her life after a hectic year. “I’m not blaming all this on him. That’s not why I’m posting this. I just want men and women to both know it’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to cry it out,” she continued. “It’s OK to not be strong all the time. It’s OK to fail. What’s not OK is to let it destroy you. You can, and you will, get back up and begin to pick up the pieces. To this day, I still hurt. I still love him.”

She concluded, “I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over, and I’m gonna be OK. So, all of you who are struggling, please know these feelings are temporary and you will get back to yourself. Time truly does heal wounds. There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage. It’s about to be a new year, and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back.”

Here’s hoping they can both have a fresh start now that Jay’s probation is over.